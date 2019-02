Inward investment 65 per cent of Finnish volumes in 2018

Transaction volumes in the Finnish property market in 2018 amounted to EUR 9.2 billion which is the second ever best year, according to a new report from Datscha. Compared to the record year, 2017, volumes dropped by 11 per cent, from EUR 10.5 billion.

Inward investment amounted to EUR 6.0 billion, Datscha reports, corresponding to 65 per cent of the total volume. Swedish investors accounted for 30 per cent of all inward investment, surpassing UK based investors by 3 percentage points and German investors by 13 percentage points.

The largest transaction of the year was the EUR 950 million takeover of Technopolis made by UK fund Kildare.

Sverrir Thór