German fund acquires landmark property in Helsinki

German fund manager Quadoro Doric Real Estate has acquired the multi-use CBD property Diana, located on Yrjönkatu 16 in Helsinki. The 120 years old, four storey, building comprises residential flats, office and retail and has total LFA of roughly 3,400 sq.m.

The property was acquired on behalf of the open-ended fund AIF Vontobel Sustainable Real Estate Europe, managed by Quadoro, and the buyer was advised by NCAP. It was the funds first acquisition in Finland. Nordanö acted as advisor to the seller, Svenska Folkskolans Vänner.

