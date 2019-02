C&W: Strong investor demand in the Nordics in 2019

The investor demand for Nordic properties remains high and in fact increases, Cushman & Wakefield find in their most recent edition of the C&W Nordic Investor Confidence Index. According to the survey, 61 per cent of respondents say that they aim to be net buyers during the first half of this year, compared to 57 per cent in the autumn indicator.

This is “partly driven by expectations of a further increase in occupier demand and a consequent rise in asset values”, C&W writes in its report.

“However, there are differences between countries. In Sweden net buyers have once again increased from around 40 to 60%, Denmark and Finland have seen a fall in net buyers, of 10% and 13% respectively, while Norway has seen a minor increase. All markets still experience a shortage of sellers of low risk and cash-flow assets”, it continues.

On the leasing side, C&W observes a strong demand for office spaces across the region but particularly in Norway. In Sweden, rents have been on the rise for a long time but are now expected to move sideways.

The full-report can be downloaded in this week’s edition of Nordic Real Estate Update, under Market Analysis.

Sverrir Thór