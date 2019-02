Castellum divests retail properties in Uppsala

As part of its strategy to focus on office and logistics properties, Castellum has divested four retail properties in Uppsala to Svenska Handelsfastigheter for SEK 678 million. The properties in question have a total LFA of 50,000 sq.m. and among the four is the Bolandcity shopping mall.

The properties are fully let to well known Swedish brands such as H&M, Lindex, Citygross and Systembolaget.

Sverrir Thór