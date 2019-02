Castellum buys coworking operator for SEK 200 million

Castellum has bought all shares in Swedish coworking operator United Spaces for SEK 200 million. The company plans to triple the LFA available to United Spaces and has appointed Yvonne Sörensen Björud as the new CEO of the company.

“Membership is our new concept” was the headline of a press release released by the Swedish real estate company on Tuesday morning as it informed the market about the deal. United Spaces has at its disposal an LFA of 11,000 sq.m. in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö and an additional 2,700 sq.m. to be opened at Arlanda airport in April.

In an interview with Fastighetsnytt, Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn explains that the company will triple the areas available to United Spaces.

In the press release he comments that coworking is much more than just attractive premises.

“I am convinced that it is a disruptive business model that will revolutionise the entire office market and replace today’s fixed office solutions,” he says.

