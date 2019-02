Castellum acquires office properties in Göteborg

Castellum has acquired two office properties in Göteborg CBD. The properties, located at Lilla Bommen 5 and Lilla Bommen 6, are located adjacent to an office property already owned by Castellum. They have a total LFA of 16,595 sq.m. and are bought for SEK 867 million from SEB Trygg Liv.

“We strive continuously to develop workplaces in central locations, where companies and people can prosper. We envision strong development potential at Lilla Bommen and the acquisition further strengthens our position in the Gothenburg inner city”, says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO, in a press release.

Among major tenants are Manpower, Capio and Cerner. The average remaining lease duration is 2.2 years and the annual leasing value is about SEM 43 million.

The deal will be closed on March 1st and the deal is financed through Castellum’s cash flow and existing credit facilities.

Sverrir Thór