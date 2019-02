BlackRock picks up Helsinki landmark property

Eurozone Core Property Fund, a vehicle managed by BlackRock, has acquired a mixed-use retail and office property in Helsinki CBD from Finnish life assurance company OP. The property is located in the heart the Helsinki city centre, at the junction of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu and it has a leasable floor area of 12,200 sq.m.

Built in 1891, the building is described as a landmark in a press release from Newsec, which acted as sole commercial advisor to the seller. Castrén & Snellman acted as legal advisor to OP while they buyer was advised by Cobbleyard and Hannes Snellman.

