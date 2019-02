Allianz and CBRE GI buy SEK 4 bln logistics portfolio

Allianz Real Estate and CBRE Global Investors have acquired a Nordic logistics portfolio entailing eight logistics properties in Sweden and Denmark. The portfolio has a total value exceeding SEK 4 billion and lettable floor area exceeding 400,000 sq.m. and a weighted average lease term of approximately 12 years, to blue-chip tenants.

According to a press release from Norwegian fund manager Ness, Risan & Partners (NRP) which will manage the fund vehicle established to acquired the portfolio. NRP has been responsible for building up the portfolio which was owned (and sold) by a combination of direct investors and a pair of funds managed by NRP.

“The portfolio is a good platform for continued growth in the Nordics. It is diversified, with solid long lease contracts and a definite potential to create further value,” comments Hugues Braconnier, Head of Logistics at Allianz Real Estate.

The manager of the portfolio has been mandated to add properties to the portfolio.

“The portfolio holds high quality long leased assets at strong micro locations in the Nordics region. We are confident that the NRP platform is well placed to manage and expand this portfolio” says Alexander van Riel, Head of Continental Europe at CBRE GIP.

Sverrir Thór