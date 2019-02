Akelius plans divestments in Germany

Akelius Residential is currently in discussions with potential buyers of 2,800 apartments in German cities Düsseldorf, Cologne and Frankfurt, the company has announced.

“The potential divestment is part of project improved rating. We are aiming to improve our credit rating from BBB to BBB,” Akelius CEO Pål Ahlsén, writes in a press release.

Oskar von Bahr