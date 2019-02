Vectura buys two properties in Borlänge

Investor owned Vectura Fastigheter has acquired two elderly care facilities in Borlänge, from the Borlänge municipality council, and sold a property to the municipality council.

Both elderly care facilities, Tunagården and Hessegården, are located in the Romme district and the municipality council will keep running the care operations.

“We look forward to buying two properties in Borlänge and Dalarna county. We have an excellent cooperation with the municipality council and look forward to further develop the portfolio,” comments Vectura CEO Susanne Ekblom in a press release.

Vectura, an unlisted company that is owned by the Wallenberg family’s investment vehicle Investor, focuses on community service properties and thus divests a property intended for residential properties.

