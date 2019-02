SBAB issues SEK 6 billion green housing bond

Swedish mortgage institute SBAB has issued the first ever green housing bond in the Swedish market, the company announced on Thursday. A result of investor interest, the nominal value of the bond amounted to SEK 6 billion; making it the largest ever green bond transaction in the Swedish money market.

The instrument is secured, backed by a portfolio of SBAB‘s green mortgages introduced to consumers in 2018. Issued by SCBC, a subsidiary of SBAB, with a maturity time of five years and a fixed coupon of 0.75 per cent, the bond will be listed on the London bond market.

Danske Bank, Swedbank and SEB advised SBAB in the transaction.

Sverrir Thór