Podcast: Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum, comments on FY report

By tradition, Castellum is the first Swedish property company to release its full-year income statement. 2018 was a beneficial year for Castellum and the company could raise its dividend for the 21st consecutive year. In this podcast, Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn comments on the full-year report.

Click here to listen (length 4 mins 30 seconds)

Download Castellum’s full-year report (from Castellum’s homepage)