Kristian Krogh joins Thylander Gruppen as CEO

Danish PE outfit, Thylander Gruppen has snatched Kristian Krogh from Niam to the position of CEO. He will enter his new position on May 1st, Estate Media reports.

Krogh joined Niam in 2011 and has been in charge of building to company‘s Danish operations. Under his management, Niam has made transactions with a total value of about DKK 20 billion. He will be in charge of Thylander Gruppen‘s daily operations.

Carsten Viggo Bæk, who has been managing partner of Thylander Gruppen will enter the company‘s board of director as deputy chairman.

At Niam, Kristian Krogh will be replaced as country manager by Michael Berthelsen, who also joined the company in 2011.

Sverrir Thór