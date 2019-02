Korean AIP looking for more investments in Denmark

As reported by Fastighetsnytt just before Christmas, Korean asset manager AIP Asset Management recently made its first investment in Denmark when they bought the Novo Nordisk headquarters for DKK 1.2 billion.

Now, AIP is looking to invest an additional DKK 1.5 billion into Danish brick and mortar. According to Ejendomswatch, the Korean investor has enganged CBRE to find new properties to buy.

To Ejendomswatch, Michael Pedersen, Senior Director Capital Markets at CBRE, says that the Koreans are well-prepared, with pockets filled with money and ask many questions.

“They wanted to see The Little Mermaid but that was the only thing they had in common with the general picture of a South Korean tourist,” he says.

His colleague, Christian Bro Jansen, adds that while AIP’s main focus is on core office properties, they are also interested in logistics and residential properties.

According to the two, the Korean outfit may even open a office in Northern Europe.

