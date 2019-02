Heimavellir divested 210 flats in 2018

In 2018, Icelandic residential property company Heimavellir sold properties for a total ISK 6.2 billion, equivalent to EUR 45.7 million. The company sold 210 flats over the year as a whole and during Q4 it divested properties for ISK 2.9 billion (EUR 21.3 million).

In 2018, Heimavellir initiated a portfolio reorganisation, in which it plans to divest a further roughly ISK 10 billion during 2019 and 2020, while also acquiring properties that fit the company’s strategy.

As part of the reorganisation, Heimavellir has decided to sell additional 154 apartments in Ásbrú, near the Keflavík international airport.

