Goldman Sachs bearish on Swedish real estate

Goldman Sachs takes a bearish stance on Swedish office and retail property and thus lowers its recommendation for the Castellum share to sell.

As a result of macro concerns, tighter credit markets and increase stock market risk, Goldman recommends caution when it comes to European property in general.

The commercial property market has peaked, according to the New York based investment bank, recommending sell on Swedish commercial property.

The bank lowers Castellum from hold to sell, setting a new target price of SEK 147 compared to the earlier SEK 159, Finwire reports, citing Bloomberg.

Oskar von Bahr