Conficap acquires landmark properties in western Finland

Finnish private equity company Conficap has acquired a couple of landmark properties in Turku and Raisio in the Finland Proper region from Kai and Klaus Toivola.

In a press release from the buyer, both properties are modern and in good condition. In Turku, the company has acquired the Torinkulma property with an LFA of 4,280 sq.m. and in Raisio, the building known as Lasikuutio (the glass cube) has an LFA of 1,298 sq.m. Both are centrally located and in both cases, the existing tenants will remain in the buildings.

”As per Conficap’s strategy, we focus on strategically located properties in cities with active real estate market. It is great that we found this opportunity in the Turku region. As the new owner, we look forward to continuing cooperation with long-term tenants and further developing these properties,” states Conficap’s Director, Real Estates Atte Köykkä in a comment.

