CapMan acquires old Carlsberg property in Copenhagen

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR CapMan Carlsberg

CapMan fund CapMan Nordic Real Estate II has acquired a industrial property in Copenhagen development district Carlsbergsbyen. The property is undergoing refurbishment and will serve as a modern office building in the future.

Built in the early 1900s the property served as barley storage for Danish brewing giant Carlsberg and as the old Carlsberg brewery district is partly being redeveloped the building is being transformed to an office property. The transformation process is expected to be completed at the end of 2020, according to a press release from CapMan.

Upon completion, the building will have a LFA of 6,000 sq.m.

Sverrir Thór