Barclays favours Fabege share

British banking giant Barclays has initiated coverage of Fabege recommending investors to overweight the share. The target price is set to SEK 150.

In its analysis, Barclays refers to Fabege as “The Nordic Gem” and its preferred Swedish exposure.

“Fabege, through its SEK 65.0 bn portfolio, offers 100% exposure to Stockholm offices, one of the strongest growth markets in Europe. The economic outlook for Sweden is relatively strong and supply and demand dynamics remain in landlords’ favour,” the bank writes.

Barclays has also initiated coverage of Hufvudstaden, recommending underweight with a target price of SEK 140. Moreover, the bank recommends equal weight on Castellum setting the target price at SEK 160.

Oskar von Bahr