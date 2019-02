Acquires 840 flats in Norway’s largest resi deal

Selvaaggruppen, a Norwegian family owned holding company, has acquired 71 per cent of the shares in residential property company Utleiebolag in the largest ever residential transaction in Norway. As Selvaaggruppen owned 29 per cent of the shares beforehand, they have now taken full control of Utleiebolag, thus having obtained 430 apartments with additional 410 units under construction.

Dagens Næringsliv reports that the purchasing price is confidential but according to Fredrik Selvaag, who will become managing director of Utleiebolag, the value of the residential portfolio is NOK 3 billion.

Pangea Property Partners was sole advisor in the deal.

