Vasakronan signs lease for Solna Strand

Vasakronan has signed a lease agreement with the Swedish Council for Higher Education in its ongoing project STRAND in Solna Strand. The new tenant will move into its 6,600 sq.m. offices on September 1st, 2020.

The STRAND project concerns the refurbishment of three exisisting buildings, 26,000 sq.m. and six floor levels in total. The refurbishment is made in several stage where the first one has already been completed.

Fastighetsnytt