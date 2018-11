Stenvalvet signs lease with Courts Authority

Stenvalvet has signed a 15-year lease with the Swedish Courts Authority for 3,600 sq.m. in the property Valören 1 in Eskilstuna. Stenvalvet acquired to property from Eskilstuna municipality and will customize it to fit the requirements of a district court.

After the acquisition of Valören 1, Stenvalvet owns seven properties in Eskilstuna. The property in question was erected in the 1970s for Myntverket. The refurbishment of the property will commence in the beginning of 2019 and is expected to be completed in July 2021.

