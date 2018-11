Stendörren evaluation committee rejects EQT bid

The independent bid evaluation committee of Stendörren Fastigheter has recommended the company’s shareholders to reject the takeover bid made by EQT Real Estate, according to a press release from Stendörren.

In its evaluation, the committee has taken into account the current position of Stendörren, the stock market’s valuation of the company compared to comparable companies, the price development of the share and the expected future development of the company.

The committee concludes that the offer is not fair from a financial perspective and points to the fact that the offered 100.25 SEK per share are 8.5 per cent below the EPRA NAV at the end of Q3.

However, the company finds it positive for Stendörren that a well-known investor such as EQT Real Estate becomes the largest shareholder and contributes to the company’s development through its vast network, capital and know-how.

Oskar von Bahr