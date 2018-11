Stendörren CEO: “I hope EQT wish to be an offensive owner”

EQT Real Estate, via the wholly owned subsidiary Chicago Holding, has made a bid to buy all shares in Stendörren Fastigheter. The bid values the Swedish property company at 2.8 billion SEK. In a comment to Fastighetsnytt, Fredrik Brodin says:

“EQT is a company with a good reputation and they have assessed Stendörren, which has resulted in them making a bid for the company. They have indicated that they wish to see the company move forward and their analysis has shown that we are operating in a strong segment where we have delivered a good result over time, otherwise they wouldn’t have taken notice of us.”

Stendörren has grown fast over the past few years and earlier this year the company made its largest acquisition to date, buying properties for 921 million SEK from Profi Fastigheter. In the latest episode of IR-podden, Fredrik Brodin says that if Stendörren were to make a new deal of that size, the company would first have to raise new equity. How does he fancy Stendörren’s growth potential under EQT?

“We haven’t discussed growth yet but as EQT has great financial strength, I hope that they want to be an offensive owner to the company. For me as CEO it is of course important to be able to develop the company further, and I do indeed hope that EQT are willing to move forward in the direction we have set,” Fredrik Brodin says.

It remains to be seen which plans EQT has for Stendörren. We already know that EQT will become the majority owners of the company. Moreover, EQT is the type of investors that are active and they are hardly buying Stendörren to put it in storage.

Sverrir Thór