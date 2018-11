Stena Fastigheter and Vasakronan in 370 million SEK deal

Vasakronan has agreed to sell three properties in Lund to Stena Fastigheter for a total value of 370 million SEK. The properties mainly consist of office spaces but they also contain some residentials, retail and a cinema.

“As a long-term owner of properties we have a firm belief in Lund which has invested heavily in future R&D facilities, attracting competent researchers from both home and abroad. By making this deal, Stena Fastigheter contributes to the development of a vibrant city centre,” Cecilia Fasth, CEO of Stena Fastigheter, comments.

In total the portfolio has a LFA of approximately 12,000 sq.m. and the properties are close to fully let. The deal was closed on November 30th.

Fastighetsnytt