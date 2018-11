S&P assigns preliminary BBB- to Heimstaden Bostad

S&P has assigned the preliminary rating BBB- to Heimstaden Bostad. It is the lowest rating that counts as Investment grade, and the outlook is stable. Moreover, the company announces that they will explore the possibilities of issuing bonds with different maturity profiles in different currencies.

The purpose of potential issues is to extend the maturity profile of the company’s debt and to replace secured debt with non-secured bonds, in accordance with S&P’s guidelines. Furthermore, the company wishes to access new funding sources, as it plans to grow further.

Going forward the aim is to reach a BBB rating.

Oskar von Bahr