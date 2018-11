Skanska invests 1.8 billion SEK in Göteborg

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Citygate Göteborg Skanska

Skanska will invest 1.8 billion SEK in a new office project, Citygate, in Göteborg. The value of the construction contract is roughly 1.5 billion SEK.

Citygate will consist of 42,000 sq.m. LFA, distributed over 36 floor levels.

“We are proud and happy that this project that we have been working on for a couple of years is now getting underway. It is pleasing to be able to contribute to the development of Göteborg and create this exciting landmark property with a progressive construction,” comments Per-Anders Ericsson, Head of Skanska Hus Göteborg.

The design has been made in cooperation with Henning Larsen Architects and construction will start in December 2018. It is estimated to be completed in March 2022.

Fastighetsnytt