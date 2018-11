SFF issues 724 million SEK green bond

Svensk Fastighetshetsfinansiering, SFF, has opened a new green bond with a maturity profile of two years and a floating coupon of Stibor 3M plus 80 basis points. The nominal value of the first tap within the bond is 724 million SEK.

SEB has advised SFF in the transaction, according to a press release from SFF.

Sverrir Thór