SBB hires Head of Investor Relations

SBB strengthen their team with the appointment of Adrian Westman as Head of Investor Relations. He will join the company, as a consultant, on November 22nd.

“As previously annonunced we are working hard to list SBB at the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. By hiring a Head of Investor Relations with the relevant experience from working at management level in main market listed companies, we take an important step forward in that process,” Ilija Batljan, CEO and founder of SBB comments.

Fastighetsnytt