Sagax invests in Finland and Netherlands

In four separate deals, Sagax has acquired five properties in Finland and one in the Netherlands for a total value of 261 million SEK. The properties are all warehouse and light industry properties and the have a total lettable floor area of 36,900 sq.m.

The vacancy rate is 94 per cent and the annual rental income is 32 million SEK. The deals will be closed at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019.

Fastighetsnytt