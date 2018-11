Rents to rise substantially in Oslo

Rents in central Oslo will rise with about 15-20 per cent in the coming years. There is still a shortage of free office spaces in the city core and the vacancy rates are currently estimated to be at 5 per cent. Furthermore, as there are no larger scale developments in being completed over the next couple of years, it is the property owner’s market.

In a blog post, cited by Estate Nyheter, a lease broker from DNB writes that the office rents in prime locations have risen by 7-8 per cent so far this year, and the trend is projected to continue. At the end of 2020, rents will have risen by 15-20 per cent according to the broker.

