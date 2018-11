Regio buys eleven properties

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Gothenburg Regio

Regio, a vehicle managed by Brunswick Real Estate, has acquired eleven properties in Sisjön, south of central Göteborg, from Alaska Fastigheter. The total lettable floor area (LFA) of the portfolio is 38,000 sq.m., mostly office spaces.

It is Regio‘s third acquisition in the Greater Göteborg area since the start of the year and in total, the company has acquired 66,000 sq.m. LFA, mostly offices. Grandab Management will manage the assets, as well as other assets owned by Regio in the Göteborg area.

“With the Sisjön acquisition, the company has built an attractive and significant portfolio in Göteborg and vi intend to keep growing. Moreover, Sisjön has a good potential for development and we look forward to work with a concentrated portfolio in a strong area that we believe in,” Eric Bergström, CEO of Regio and Partner at Brunswick Real Estate, comments in a press release.

Regio was advised by Vinge and PwC in the transaction while Alaska Fastigheter was advised by Panreal and Werks Advokater.

Fastighetsnytt