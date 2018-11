Oslo property sold in syndicated deal for 320 million NOK

In a syndicated deal, Vika Project Finance has acquired the property Ryensvingen 5-7 in Oslo from Akrobat Eiendom. The property value underlying the transaction is 320 million NOK and the annual rental income from the property is 21,7 million NOK. The building was erected in 2013 and 2014 and has modern office and retail spaces.

According to Estate Nyheter, the syndicate acquiring the property consists of Vika Project Finance (75 per cent) and the asset manager Centennial (25 per cent). Newsec advised the seller in the deal.

Fastighetsnytt