Oscar and SBB join forces

As a part of Oscar Properties new business area, the comany has joined forces with Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget. The first joint project will be the development of residential apartments in Karlskrona, consisting of 17,000 sq.m. GFA.

It was earlier this week that Oscar Properties, following a rough year, presented its plans to broaden its operations towards developing more affordable apartments in growing cities. The agreement states that SBB will provide the land while Oscar Properties will be in charge of development and selling the apartments.

The development in Karlskrona is projected to commence towards the end of 2019.

Fastighetsnytt