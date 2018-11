Obos in JM for the longer term

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR JM OBOS

As reported last week, Norwegian housing developer Obos has taken a corner position in its Swedish counterpart JM. Obos acquired 10,7 per cent of the shares in JM and now the company has given a strong indication that it is in JM for a longer term commitment. This as CEO Daniel Kjørberg Siraj has taken a seat on the JM nomination committee.

This of course implies that Obos will have a representative on the JM board of directors going forward.

According to a press release from JM, the company‘s is that the four largest shareholders in the company should be represented in nominations committee. Thus, AFA Försäkringar gave up their seat to Obos.

Sverrir Thór