Nyfosa spots opportunities in housing market

If the worsened conditions in the housing market will lead to further problems for certain market players, Nyfosa might see opportunities in investing in the residential market, CEO Jens Engwall writes in the company’s listing prospect. Currently, Nyfosa’s portfolio consists of office properties as well as logistics and warehouse properties.

“As the Swedish property market tends towards overheating, a growing number of, in particular smaller and lesser known, players are facing problems which might lead to investment opportunities for Nyfosa,” he writes.

Nyfosa’s property value grew to 15.4 billion SEK in the third quarter as the company closed an acquisition valued at 3.6 billion SEK. The company aims to grow in terms of both income and property portfolio with at least 20 per cent per annum and reach a property value of roughly 25 billion SEK.

“Our goal is a growth rate that allows us to have a portfolio valued at 25 billion SEK in 2022, excluding shares in joint ventures,” Engwall writes.

Nyfosa, as spin-off from Hemfosa will start trading on the Stockholm Stock Exchange on November 23rd.

Oskar von Bahr

