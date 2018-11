Nyfosa – now a listed company





Fastighetsnytt attended the bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq on Friday where Jens Engwall, CEO of Nyfosa, rang the bell as the company that recently was spun-off Hemfosa Fastigheter started trading at the exchange. In a brief interview, Engwall explains that the spin-off is a way of clarifying both companies’ business model and that it is a unique model on the Stockholm market.

Sverrir Thór