Nyfosa listing set to November 23rd

Nasdaq has approved the listing of Nyfosa, the subsidiary of Hemfosa which will be distributed to the shareholders of Hemfosa as dividend. The board of Hemfosa has decided that record date will be November 21st and two days later, trading with the Nyfosa share is expected to commence at the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

According to a press release from Hemfosa, the dividend ratio will be 1:1, meaning that one Hemfosa share entitles to one Nyfosa share. The share will be listed in the Large Cap segment with the ticker NYF.

Sverrir Thór

