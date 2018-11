NREP buys food court – plans new hotel

Nordic fund manager NREP has acquired Westmarket, a Copenhagen food court, for an undisclosed amount. The food court was closed last August by its previous owner, Estate Media reports, and NREP’s plan is to convert it into a hotel.

The construction work will commence in the beginning of 2019 and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020 and NREP has signed a 25-year long lease with an international hotel brand, that will open its first hotel in Denmark.

Fastighetsnytt.