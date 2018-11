NPRO divests properties for 513 million NOK

Norwegian Property has agreed to sell a property of four office properties in Stavanger (the Forus properties) for 237 million NOK. The company has also sold the property Badehusgata 33-39 in Stavanger to a company owned jointly by Norwegian Property (50 per cent), Camar Eiendom (35 per cent) and Agera Eiendom (15 per cent). The gross property value of the Badehusgata property is 280 million NOK.

The Forus properties will be sold to V20 Invest AS. In total, Norwegian Property divests a LFA of 69,472 sq.m. with an annual rental revenue of 31 million NOK. The deals will be closed mid-December, according to a press release.

