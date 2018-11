Newsec advises on sale of 400 million DKK portfolio

Newsec has completed the sale of the so-called Silvan portfolio in Denmark, a portfolio consisting of 18 retail properties and one plot of land, located across Denmark with the majority in the Copenhagen area.

The portfolio comprised a total gross lettable area of 89,000 sq.m. and was sold to an international entity, advised by Pears Global Real Estate.

The final purchase price is undisclosed, but the share deal included a value of land and buildings amounting to DKK 387 million.

