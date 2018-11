Mattias Lundgren joins Eastnine

Mattias Lundgren will join Eastnine on November 19th as interim CFO. He has most recently been with NCC as Senior Vice President and head of NCC Housing (now Bonava).

Lundgren replaces current CFO Lena Krauss who had previously announced her resignation from the company.

Fastighetsnytt