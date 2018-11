Martin Lindgren joins Unibail-Rodamco

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR JLL Unibail-Rodamco

Martin Lindgren leaves JLL and joins Unibail-Rodamco as Director of Operations, Nordic. In his new role, Lindgren will be strategically and operationally responsible for the Nordic portfolio of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, including Mall of Scandinavia and Täby Centrum in Sweden, Fisketorvet in Denmark and Jumbo in Finland. In addition, he will be included in the company’s executive team in the Nordics.

“We are very happy to have recruited Martin to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. He brings the know-how that we require to take the next step in creating the leading shopping destinations in the Nordic region,” Lars-Åke Tollemark, Managing Director Nordic says.

Lindgren will enter his new position on December 3rd.

Fastighetsnytt