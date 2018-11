Leases warehouse to Ellos in Borås

Savills has leased a 6,400 sq.m. large warehouse space to Swedish e-tailer Ellos in Borås. The property is owned by Hemfosa‘s newly established subsidiary Nyfosa, which will be distributed to the company‘s shareholders as dividend later this month.

“E-commerce is experiencing strong growth and the need for warehouse and logistics spaces is increasing,” Gabrielle Hammarlind, Head of leasing at Savills Sweden, comments in a press release.

