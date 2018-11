Kungsleden divests Eskilstuna portfolio for 700 million SEK

Kungsleden has sold its entire portfolio of properties located in Eskilstuna for 700 million SEK. The portfolio, entailing 14 properties with a total LFA of 80,000 sq.m., is acquired by Regio, a vehicle jointly owned by AP3 and Brunswick Real Estate and managed by the latter.

According to press releases from both parties, the portfolio is made up of centrally located properties – mostly offices but also som retail – and with tenants such as Coop, the municipality of Eskilstuna and the Sörmland County Council. About a quarter of the spaces sold are vacant.

The deal will be closed on January 7th, 2019, at which time Kungsleden will shut down its local management offices and leave the city altogether.

Following the deal, Regio will have a total property value of 8.5 billion SEK and a total of 470,000 sq.m. under management.

Sverrir Thór