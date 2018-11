Klövern invests 174 million DKK in Copenhagen

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Denmark Klövern

Klövern has acquired an office property in Nordhavn, Copenhagen. The transaction is made based on an underlying property value of 174 million DKK. The property has a lettable floor area of 6,000 sq.m. and it has a current vacancy rate of 95 per cent.

“As we have established a management team in Copenhagen we now have the opportunity to work with bigger leasing projects. We look forward to develop this fine property further,” says Klövern CEO Rutger Arnhult in a press release.

The deal is expected to be closed om December 1st, and Klövern intends to finance it via bank financing.

Fastighetsnytt