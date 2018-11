Jernhusen swaps brown to green

Jernhusen has refinanced an outstanding 103 million SEK bond with a new green 100 million SEK bond. The new loan has a maturity profile of three years and carries a floating rate of Stibor 3M plus 0,29 percentage points, according to a press release.

According to Nasdaq’s website, the older loan is part of a fixed rate bond with a nominal value of 500 million SEK and a coupon of 0.615 per cent that matures on April 25th, 2019.

Sverrir Thór

