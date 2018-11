IMF: Stable growth ahead in Finland

The Finnish economy is still recovering from the downturn and is predicted to keep growing over the next few years. This has benefited the country’s public finances while it is advisable to maintain a steady and moderate reduction in fiscal deficits. Furthermore, structural reforms have been successful in increasing employment although, given a shrinking population, higher productivity growth is required to permanently raise growth potential.

These are among the conclusions presented in the IMFs mission concluding statement, following the fund’s annual review of the Finnish economy.

The entire statement can be found at the IMF homepage.

