Hemsö invests 130 million EUR in Turku

Hemsö has agreed to acquire a portfolio consisting of eight senior living and care properties in Turku, Finland. The deal is worth 130 million EUR and it is a sale-and-lease-back deal with the city of Turku.

“We have a very positive view on the cooperation with the city of Turku. Turku is a very good market to invest in with a variety of options for development and we are planning to add even further to our portfolio,” Hemsö CIO Gustav Björkman, comments in a press release.

The total LFA of the portfolio is 80,000 sq.m.; that are distributed between five senior living homes, two care properties and city hospital area consisting of eleven buildings on a site-leasehold right.

“Hemsö is characterised by long-term contracts with stable clients. We are very happy that Hemsö is interested in long-term investments in Turku and in developing care and elderly care properties in Turku,” comments Jarkko Virtanen, deputy mayor of Turku.

Fastighetsnytt