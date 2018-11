Helsinki office rents still on the rise

Office rents in Helsinki CBD are still picking up pace and according to the KTI Office Rent Index, rents have increased by 6 per cent over the past year and 2.2 per cent over the past six months. In new lease agreements taking effect in the period March to August 2018, the median rent amounted to roughly 30 EUR per sq.m. and month. Furthermore, in other centrally located office markets in the Helsinki metropolitan area, rents are also increasing.

KTI reports that in the RAKLI-KTI Property Barometer, almost 80 per cent of respondents state that they expect rents to keep rising in Helsinki CBD over the coming six months. In other main cities, both in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, and Tampere and Turku, rents are expected to remain stable or increase slightly.

Moreover, KTI reports that occupancy rates in the Helsinki office markets have increased. In the HMA as a whole, the occupancy rate is at 83.5 per cent in according to the KTI Rental Database, the highest level in six years.

